BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
ZURICH, June 6 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ROCHE
Roche said on Wednesday that a trial had shown its rheumatoid arthritis drug RoActemra was more effective in reducing swelling and tenderness in joints than Abbott Laboratories' top-selling Humira when given as a single treatment.
For more, click on:
NOVARTIS
Patients suffering from the most severe form of childhood arthritis were less likely to experience a flare up in the disease when using Novartis' drug Ilaris compared to a p la cebo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Synthes gave provisional notice of delisting date of its stock on SIX Swiss Exchange.
* Oerlikon said it had signed a syndicated credit contract for over 800 million Swiss francs with a consortium of seven international banks.
* The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG has appointed Heinz Knecht as head of the Retail & Corporate Banking Division, and a member of the Group Executive Management and LLB Management Board.
* LEM Holding AG said sales reached 55.8 million Swiss francs in the fourth-quarter of the 2011/2012 financial year.
* CKW said it had a total operating performance of 498 million Swiss francs in the first half.
ECONOMY
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.