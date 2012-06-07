ZURICH, June 7 Swiss stocks are set to open up a touch on Thursday, in line with other major bourses as investors bet policymakers in Europe could soon unveil measures to prop up ailing Spanish banks.\

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were up by 6 points at 5837 points by 0641 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG's unit Sandoz is voluntarily recalling 10 lots of its generic Introvale birth control pills after a consumer recently reported a packaging flaw.

BANKS

The United States hopes to settle its dispute with Switzerland over unpaid taxes on money held in Swiss bank accounts by the U.S. presidential election in November, U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland Donald S. Beyer said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Jobless data for May due at 0545 GMT, with economists in a Reuters poll expecting the unadjusted rate at 3 percent.

* Preliminary reserves data for the Swiss National Bank for May is expected around 0700 GMT.

* Consumer Price data for May is due at 0715 GMT, with the year-on-year reading in a Reuters poll at -0.9 percent.