ZURICH, June 8 Swiss stocks were poised to open
lower on Friday, as investors eyed lower Asian stocks as a cue
to take profits after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke dented hopes for fresh near term U.S.
stimulus measures.
Futures for the blue-chip SMI index fell 32 points
to 5840 points by 0809 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG's unit Sandoz is voluntarily recalling
ten lots of its generic Introvale birth control pills after a
consumer recently reported a packaging flaw.
LOGITECH
Logitech International, the world's largest computer mouse
maker, said it will cut about 450 jobs, or 13 percent of its
worldwide non-direct labor workforce, as part of a previously
announced restructuring.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zehnder Group plans to expand its Group Executive
Committee with Dominik Berchtold as Deputy Chairman of the Group
Executive Committee from January 1 as part of succession
planning. Berchtold will replace Hans-Peter Zehnder as Chairman
of the body in the second half of 2014.
* The World Council of Churches signed a contract with
Implenia for the development of its plot in
Grand-Saconnex, Geneva, including a new Ecumenical Centre. The
development of the 34,000 square metre site will take place in
several phases over the next five to ten years.
* Kudelski said SmarDTV has combined CI Plus and
HbbTV to enable video-on-demand for cable networks. SmarDTV
intends to launch the first CI Plus SmarCAM with Cable voice on
demand this year.
