ZURICH, JUNE 14 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly higher on Thursday as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the of the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) rate decision later in the day.

The central bank is expected to reassert its commitment to holding down the its cap on the franc against the euro and keep interest rates near nil.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were up by 27 points at 5,958 points by 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut and Japanese confectionery maker Morinaga have extend their 10-year supply agreement for up to 16,000 tonnes of chocolate and compound deliveries a year.

* Bank Julius Baer has appointed Daniel Savary as new Head Eastern Mediterranean & Middle East (EMME) markets as of 1 July 2012. He succeeds Edmond Carton, who will become responsible for special projects for EMME markets.

* Schweiter Technologies said it completed its acquisition of Foamalite Limited.

* COMET said it plans to temporarily introduce short-time working in the Plasma Control Technologies product area after demand dropped off in the second-quarter.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank will announce its monetary policy decision at 0730 GMT.