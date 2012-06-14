ZURICH, JUNE 14 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly higher on Thursday as investors stay on the sidelines
ahead of the of the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) rate decision
later in the day.
The central bank is expected to reassert its commitment to
holding down the its cap on the franc against the euro and keep
interest rates near nil.
Futures for the blue-chip SMI were up by 27
points at 5,958 points by 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Barry Callebaut and Japanese confectionery maker
Morinaga have extend their 10-year supply agreement for up to
16,000 tonnes of chocolate and compound deliveries a year.
* Bank Julius Baer has appointed Daniel Savary as
new Head Eastern Mediterranean & Middle East (EMME) markets as
of 1 July 2012. He succeeds Edmond Carton, who will become
responsible for special projects for EMME markets.
* Schweiter Technologies said it completed its
acquisition of Foamalite Limited.
* COMET said it plans to temporarily introduce short-time
working in the Plasma Control Technologies product area after
demand dropped off in the second-quarter.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank will announce its monetary policy
decision at 0730 GMT.