Swiss stocks were seen little changed on Tuesday, as concerns about the Spanish banking system overshadowed a relief rally following the Greek election.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.1 percent up at 5,943 points, pre-market indications from Julius Baer showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer confirmed on Tuesday it is in preliminary talks with Bank of America Corp over its non-U.S. wealth management operations.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Tuesday it planned to work together with Seaside Therapeutics develop treatments targeting the molecular basis for autism spectrum disorders and fragile X syndrome.

NOVARTIS

Pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Novartis AG will get government grants to help develop medicines against pandemics and bioterrorist threats, the U.S. government said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ADB Group <ADBN.S. reports adoption of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

* Phoenix Mecano to repurchase own shares