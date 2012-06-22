ZURICH, June 22 Swiss stocks were set to open lower on Friday as bleak U.S. manufacturing data and a downgrade of the world's 15 biggest banks by Moody's sap risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open down 45 points at 5,970 points, according to Swiss stock futures

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BANKS

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward looking.

Credit Suisse, which last week was warned about weak capital levels by Switzerland's central bank, was the only bank in the group to suffer a three-notch downgrade. But its new A1 deposit and senior debt ratings still rank higher than many of its peers.

UBS could have been downgraded by three notches but was only bumped down two spots to A2.

ROCHE

A late-stage study showed that women with an aggressive type of breast cancer lived significantly longer when treated with Roche's new breast cancer drug Perjeta, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

CLARIANT

Speciality chemicals company Clariant said it aims to implement strategic options for three business units within 18 months in an ongoing effort to improve margins as it grapples with sluggish demand and the strong Swiss franc.

SARASIN

Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra fully supports the management of Swiss peer Sarasin, in which it bought a majority stake in November, Sarasin told employees on Thursday in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Cicor Group, has secured a framework agreement for its Electronic Solutions (ES) Division to manufacture touchless sanitary controls for Geberit's Sigma 80 product.

* Lindt & Spruengli said Hansjürg Klingler, head of overseas markets and member of the group management, will leave the company per end of August 2012.

* Pelikan Holding AG to delist its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange.

ECONOMY

* The KOF institute issues its summer forecast for the Swiss economy.