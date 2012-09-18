UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ZURICH, Sept 18 Swiss stocks are set to open flat on Tuesday, pausing for breath after the recent run-up on global share markets as investors worry about whether Spain will request a bailout.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is set to open unchanged at 6,552 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
Accused UBS "rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli lost 123,000 pounds ($200,000) on a spread-betting account in his last year at the Swiss bank even though he had been in trouble over personal trading and UBS had banned the practice, a British court heard.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco increases its outstanding bonds due in December 2017 by CHF 100 million
* Gurit and Hawart to cooperate in mould and transport systems manufacturing for wind rotor blades
ECONOMY
* The Swiss government cuts its growth forecast for this year, saying signs of a worldwide slowdown had intensified, but said Switzerland would escape a marked recession due to stable domestic demand and the central bank's currency cap.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts