ZURICH, Sept 26 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
CREDIT SUISSE :
Credit Suisse is preparing to dismantle its sub-scale asset
management unit, integrating the business into its larger
private bank and investment bank to clamp down on costs, two
people within the Swiss bank told Reuters.
UBS
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli told close colleague John
Hughes in January 2011 about a secret account he used to hide
unauthorised deals, nine months before Adoboli was found out and
arrested, a London court heard on Tuesday.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has denied claims by ratings
agency Standard & Poor's that its bond buying was driving down
yields for the "core" euro zone states as fundamentally flawed
and unfounded.
Three Swiss engineers guilty of involvement in a Pakistani
nuclear smuggling ring avoided a prison sentence on Tuesday
after agreeing a plea bargain with the Swiss Federal
Prosecutor's Office.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Myridad reported for the first half of 2012 a net
loss of $23.3 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in
the prior half year period. The company also said it has
launched a 10 million Swiss francs fully underwritten rights
issue
ECONOMY