ZURICH, Sept 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE :

Credit Suisse is preparing to dismantle its sub-scale asset management unit, integrating the business into its larger private bank and investment bank to clamp down on costs, two people within the Swiss bank told Reuters.

UBS

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli told close colleague John Hughes in January 2011 about a secret account he used to hide unauthorised deals, nine months before Adoboli was found out and arrested, a London court heard on Tuesday.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has denied claims by ratings agency Standard & Poor's that its bond buying was driving down yields for the "core" euro zone states as fundamentally flawed and unfounded.

Three Swiss engineers guilty of involvement in a Pakistani nuclear smuggling ring avoided a prison sentence on Tuesday after agreeing a plea bargain with the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Myridad reported for the first half of 2012 a net loss of $23.3 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in the prior half year period. The company also said it has launched a 10 million Swiss francs fully underwritten rights issue