ZURICH Sep 28 Swiss shares shaped to edge
higher at the open of trading on Friday, shadowing other
European bourses as investors cheered Spain's efforts to tackle
its public deficit through fresh austerity measures.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated up 0.2 percent at
6,561 points, premarket data by bank Julius Baer
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
A former Credit Suisse Group AG trader accused by U.S.
authorities over a $3 billion fraud involving subprime mortgage
bonds said he would fight a U.S. extradition request when he
appeared in a British court on Thursday.