ZURICH Nov 1 Swiss stocks were expected to open largely flat on Thursday, in line with other European markets and in what is expected to be a light session due to holidays in some countries.

All major European markets are open, but some people in France, Italy, Spain and parts of Germany have a day off for All Saints day.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated up 0.02 percent at 6,596 points, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BANKS

The Swiss president is still hopeful that the German parliament will back a deal for Swiss banks to levy taxes on assets German citizens have stashed in secret accounts despite stiff Social Democrat (SPD) opposition.

For more, click on

SWISSCOM

Swisscom will charge 50 million Swiss francs against its fourth-quarter earnings in connection with 100 job cuts next year, the telecommunications firm said on Wednesday.

For more, click on

SEED COMPANIES

The U.S. seed industry said Wednesday it was a step closer to establishing a broad framework for the handling of genetically modified seed technology as product patents expire. Major seed firms, including Syngenta, are seeking to find an agreement in this area.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo said it has completed a share repurchase by buying back 250,000 shares, which it will propose for cancellation.

* Basler Kantonalbank will have its whole supervisory board up for election in February, with three current members not seeking re-election on the grounds of age and length of service.

* Burkhalter said it is acquiring Baertsch Elektro AG in Buelach, a provider of classic electrical engineering services, for an undisclosed price.

* Diabetes specialist Ypsomed said net profit was down on the previous year to 2 million francs, as financial income for the first half of the 2011/12 business year was particularly high at 7.7 million.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for September are due at 0815 GMT.

* Switzerland's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for October is due at 0830 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect it to rise to 44.5 points from 43.6 points.