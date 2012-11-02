ZURICH Nov 2 Swiss stocks were set to open steady on Friday with investors treading water ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 6,659 points, according to premarket indications provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Two new drugs for skin cancer have been recommended for use on Britain's state-run health service after the rival manufacturers - Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb - agreed to cut their prices.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina said it expects the air freight market to contract by 3-4 percent for the whole year, while the ocean freight market should grow by 2-3 percent, as it posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit to 379 million Swiss francs($406.35 million).

* Starrag Group said net profit rose 52 percent in the first nine months of the year to 12 million francs ($12.87 million).

* Looser Holding said net revenue rose 3.4 percent in the first nine months of the year to 356.3 million francs ($382.01 million) and stuck to its mid-year forecasts.

* Burckhardt Compression has appointed 43-year-old Rainer Duebi as the new Head of Design & Manufacturing.

* Datacolor AG said sales rose to $55.9 million in the fiscal year 2011/2012.

* Helvetia completes acquisition of the SEV Versicherungen Genossenschaft portfolio.

* PubliGroup said its Chief Information Officer would leave with immediate effect.

ECONOMY

* Speech by SNB Board Member Zurbruegg at economics society Gerzensee conference "The Swiss Debt Brake - Ten Years On" 0730 GMT

RESEARCH

* Barclays cuts Clariant price target to 13.60 francs from 14.80 francs; rating overweight.

* Societe Generale raises UBS price target to 16 francs from 13.90 francs; raises to 'buy' rating.

($1 = 0.9327 Swiss francs)