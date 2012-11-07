ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss stocks are expected to open largely flat, with some of Europe's main bourses edging higher after a U.S. election victory for President Barack Obama removed uncertainty over leadership of the world's biggest economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicted to open up 0.06

percent at 6,750 points, according to pre-market data provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker is banking on rising demand for cement in emerging markets and North America to shield it from lower sales in Europe for the rest of 2012.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The world's largest maker of chocolate products, reported better-than-expected results for its 2011/12 financial year as it said it had "an especially vibrant fourth quarter" despite the difficult environment in Europe.

CREDIT SUISSE UBS

A former Swiss banker pleaded guilty on Tuesday to helping Americans hide millions of dollars from U.S. tax authorities, and a judge noted the banker has aided investigators in a broad U.S. probe of tax evasion that has put Swiss banks on the defensive.

NOVARTIS

An experimental Novartis AG drug to treat hospitalized acute heart failure patients reduced deaths by 37 percent compared with a placebo and appeared to be safe, according to data from a late stage clinical trial.

ROCHE

Roche, the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs, said U.S. health regulators granted a priority review to its experimental breast cancer drug TDM-1, expediting the review process for the marketing application of the drug.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valora increased its share capital by issuing 635,599 registered shares with a nominal value of 1 franc each. Existing shareholders have no subscription rights to these new shares. As a result, Ernst Peter Ditsch will hold 18.5 percent of outstanding shares and becomes the major anchor shareholder.

* LifeWatch continues to improve EBIT and EBITDA levels in the third quarter.

* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG is taking over Dobroplast, the leading Polish manufacturer of PVC windows. The company with its head office in Poland, achieves annual turnover of approximately 90 million francs.

* Peach Property Group extends the offer period for the share issue of its German subsidiary until Nov. 12, at an unchanged range of 8.25 to 10.25 euros.

ECONOMY

* SNB preliminary data foreign currency reserves at 0800 GMT

* Swiss October inflation data at 0815 GMT