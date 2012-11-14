ZURICH Nov 14 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Wednesday that overall client asset rose from August and fresh funds won from wealthy clients are on track with targets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bank Sarasin to be delisted upon cancellation of the publicly held registered B shares - SIX Swiss Exchange exempts Bank Sarasin & Co. Ltd from the duty to comply with certain disclosure obligations.

* Syngenta said U.S. company Griffin Greenhouse Supplies Inc. had agreed to buy the Syngenta Horticultural Services distribution and brokerage business, which had sales of $96 million in 2011. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

* Daetwyler Holding Inc. placed a 150 million Sfr bond on Tuesday. The bond will bear interest at the rate of 1.125 percent and have a 5 and-a-half year term.

* AMS announced the completion of the transaction to acquire the IDS group.

* Comet said it aims to achieve net sales of 300 million Swiss francs and an EBITDA margin of 15 percent by 2015, ahead of an investor event.

* Looser Holding said its major shareholders disposed of a total of 11.72 percent of their shares, or 6.58 percent of the company's total, raising the company's free float to 50.49 percent from 43.91 percent previously.