ZURICH Nov 20 Swiss stocks are set to open little changed on Tuesday, consolidating the previous session's strong gains against a backdrop of weaker European bourses as a Moody's downgrade of France's credit rating hits sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 6,641 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it will dismantle its asset management unit into its private bank and promote fixed-income executive Gael de Boissard to co-run its investment bank. 

* The New York attorney-general is preparing to file a civil lawsuit against Credit Suisse for misleading investors who lost billions of dollars on mortgage-backed securities, according to a source familiar with the matter.

UBS

The former head of UBS's French arm has been placed under investigation as part of a months-long probe into allegations the Swiss bank aided clients evade taxes, a judicial source said on Monday.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta said on Tuesday that it will acquire Sunfield Seeds, a U.S.-based provider of sunflower seeds production and processing services to more than 30 countries.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Helvetia expands cooperation with Banco di Desio.

* Oerlikon announces management changes.

* Mikron announces change in Mikron Group's Board of Directors.

ECONOMY

* Swiss trade data for October due at 0700 GMT.