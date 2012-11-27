ZURICH Nov 27 Swiss stocks were set to open up on Tuesday, after Greece's lenders clinched a deal to reduce the near-bankrupt country's debt.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.4 percent at 6,709.55 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse will cut about 100 investment banking jobs in Britain as part of its restructuring plans designed to find 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.31 billion) of savings by 2015, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

For more, click on:

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel AG has signed a cooperation deal with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) aimed at expanding in the growth markets of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche expands indication for its cobas 4800 HPV test for cervical cancer.

* Oerlikon announces the closing of the sale of its Solar business to Tokyo Electron Ltd.

* I.P.S. Innovative Packaging Solutions AG, has signed a five-year contract with a leading retailer.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose 0.27 points to 1.31 points in October from a revised 1.04 (1.07) points in September, the Swiss bank's economists said.