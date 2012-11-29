ZURICH Nov 29 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
The Swiss insurer holds its investor day.
For more, click on:
SWISS RE
Swiss Re is to invest $500 million in infrastructure
projects, the latest investor to seek out stable returns by
buying into assets such as roads, railways and utilities.
For related news, click on
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Switzerland needs to keep a lid on the safe-haven Swiss
franc for the foreseeable future or risk threatening price
stability and economic growth, Swiss National Bank Chairman
Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* The Swiss Secretariat for Economics publishes GDP data for
the third quarter of 2012.