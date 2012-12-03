ZURICH Dec 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets set to add to last week's gains, boosted by improved Chinese manufacturing data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

* Swiss bank UBS AG is close to a settlement with U.S. and British authorities and is expected to pay more than $450 million over claims that some of its employees submitted false Libor rates, the New York Times reported.

* UBS may be able to improve shareholder returns quickly as the Swiss bank is reaping the benefits from radical restructuring, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing Chairman Axel Weber.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta said its revenue for the 13 weeks ended Oct 31, 2012, grew 9 percent to 1.099 bln euros.

* Helvetia said it successfully concluded the portfolio acquisition and reorganisation of management at Helvetia France.

* Alpiq sells its stake in Repower to the canton of Graubuenden and Axpo.

* Nestle completes acquisition of Pfizer Nutrition for $11.85 billion. The deal was announced in late April .

* Kuehne + Nagel AG has appointed Detlef Trefzger as new member of the management board as of March 1, 2013. He will take over global responsibility for the business unit Contract Logistics.

* Barry Callebaut AG completed the sale of its factory and the related business in Dijon, France to the newly formed "Chocolaterie de Bourgogne."

ECONOMY

* Swiss Oct retail sales data due at 0815 GMT

* Swiss PMI data due at 0830 GMT