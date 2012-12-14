Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Zurich Dec 14 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
The Swiss bank is expected to pay about $1 billion to settle charges of rigging the Libor interest rate benchmark, according to a person familiar with the situation, making it the second major bank to be officially ensnared by the global scandal.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group announces its year-end promotions in the senior management team and new management responsibilities: Andreas Knecht and Marlis Morin promoted to partners of the company.
* Baloise Group CEO Martin Strobel to head supervisory board, taking over from Jan De Meulder, who will lead German unit Basler Versicherung following its merger with two Deutscher Ring companies.
ECONOMY
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.