ZURICH Dec 27 Swiss stocks were set to open
lower on Thursday, the first session following the Christmas
holiday, with investors focusing on Washington's last-ditch
efforts to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.
The Swiss blue chip index SMI was seen opening 0.3
percent weaker at 6,868 points, according to premarket data from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday
CLARIANT
Clariant said it is selling its textile chemicals,
paper specialties and emulsions businesses to U.S.-based
investment firm SK Capital for 502 million Swiss francs ($549.53
million).
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisslog said a U.S. court unanimously affirmed
an earlier judgement that Swisslog did not infringe patents held
by McKesson, thus upholding the Swiss logistic company's
position over the PillPick pharmacy automation system, which is
used in hospital pharmacies
ECONOMY
UBS's consumption indicator slipped in November, but the
Swiss bank's economists said they are still "relatively
optimistic" for private consumption, a maintstay of the
country's economy.