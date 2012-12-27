ZURICH Dec 27 Swiss stocks were set to open lower on Thursday, the first session following the Christmas holiday, with investors focusing on Washington's last-ditch efforts to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.

The Swiss blue chip index SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent weaker at 6,868 points, according to premarket data from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday

CLARIANT

Clariant said it is selling its textile chemicals, paper specialties and emulsions businesses to U.S.-based investment firm SK Capital for 502 million Swiss francs ($549.53 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog said a U.S. court unanimously affirmed an earlier judgement that Swisslog did not infringe patents held by McKesson, thus upholding the Swiss logistic company's position over the PillPick pharmacy automation system, which is used in hospital pharmacies

ECONOMY

UBS's consumption indicator slipped in November, but the Swiss bank's economists said they are still "relatively optimistic" for private consumption, a maintstay of the country's economy.