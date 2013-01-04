UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
ZURICH Jan 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen falling as concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may end its asset-buying programme ahead of time curbed appetite for shares.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
STRAUMANN
Dental implant maker Straumann said it has appointed Marco Gadola as Chief Executive as it seeks to improve its performance in increasingly challenging dental implant markets.
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source