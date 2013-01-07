ZURICH Jan 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

ROCHE

Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche is no longer considering a bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina ILMN.O, Chairman Franz Humer was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

BANKS

* Swiss chief finance diplomat Michael Ambuehl was given a verbal pledge from the U.S. Department of Justice to respect Swiss law when asking for bank client data of potential tax dodgers, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Swiss banks are whispering a silent prayer that the deal between private banker Wegelin & Co and Washington over tax dodging could smoothe the way to cheaper and faster settlements of their own cases with U.S. authorities.

* The U.S. government has raised the stakes in its crackdown on Swiss banks through a hard-charging prosecution that has forced the closing of a 272-year-old Swiss firm for offering tax-evasion services to wealthy Americans.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life's German advisory unit AWD, which was recently rebranded Swiss Life Select, has missed its 2012 profit targets, a German magazine said, citing sources close to Swiss Life.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Preliminary IMF data on the SNB's foreign currency reserves due at 0800 GMT.