ZURICH Jan 29 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
A federal judge on Monday authorized the Internal Revenue
Service to seek records from UBS AG of U.S. taxpayers suspected
of hiding their income in accounts with Swiss bank Wegelin.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sarasin : J. Safra Sarasin Holding Ltd, Bank
Sarasin & Co. Ltd and Bank J. Safra (Switzerland) Ltd announced
that their respective Boards of Directors have approved the
merger of the two banks, and that Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd will
be the new name of the merged bank.
* The Tornos Group posted consolidated gross sales
of 185.2 million Swiss francs in 2012, down 31.6 percent on the
previous year.
RESEARCH
* Barclays raises Roche Holding AG target price to
230 Swiss francs from 210 francs; rating overweight.
* Barclays raises Novartis target price to 64.50
francs from 60 francs; rating equal weight.