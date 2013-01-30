BRIEF-JVM receives patent
March 8 JVM Co Ltd : * Says it received patent about medicine automatic packer * Says patent number is 10-2012-0006824 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/K6z99V Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH Jan 30 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche expects profit to grow faster than revenue in 2013 as strong sales of its cancer medicines and improvements in productivity helped it post an 11 percent rise in full-year earnings.
For more, click on [ID: nWEA008IY]
BANKS
UBS and Credit Suisse, which dominate the Zurich gold market, raised their charges for holding bullion according to clients and people familiar with the banks cited by The Financial Times.
For more, click on [ID: nL5N0AZ00A]
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
UBS December consumption indicator at 0700 GMT
January KOF indicator at 0800 GMT
March 8 JVM Co Ltd : * Says it received patent about medicine automatic packer * Says patent number is 10-2012-0006824 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/K6z99V Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, March 8 Belgian graphics group Agfa on Wednesday said it would focus on increasing sales after exceeding its profit margin target for 2016 thanks largely to the performance of its healthcare division.
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)