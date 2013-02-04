ZURICH Feb 4 Swiss stocks were set to inch higher at the open on Monday, in line with other European indexes as they track a rally in Wall Street and Asia on the back of strengthening U.S. macroeconomic data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen creeping up 0.1 percent to 7,431 points, according to premarket data provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWATCH

Swatch Group, the world's biggest watchmaker, said it continued to see healthy growth potential for the Swiss watch industry and its own business after a good start to 2013.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said assets under management rose 11 percent in 2012, falling slightly short of estimates in a Reuters poll as net new money came in below expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza announced plans to adapt the management structure of the company to focus on its target markets and to improve the effectiveness of its worldwide organizational structure and operations.

* Cytos has been informed by Pfizer Inc. that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial with an anti-IgE vaccine.

* SGS said it acquired RDFI Group that generated revenues of over 2.4 million euros in 2012.

* Swisslog secures major order from large private food Company.