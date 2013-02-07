ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss stocks were indicated little
changed on Thursday as a global stocks rally stalled amid
renewed concern about the euro zone ahead of a meeting of the
European Central Bank.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at
7,435 points, according to premarket data provided by bank
Julius Baer, with the biggest loser indicated as
Credit Suisse, whose shares were seen falling 2
percent.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said on Thursday it will cut more costs, after
fourth-quarter net profit missed expectations on sluggish
results from its investment bank.
For related news, click on
UBS
Former Bank of America Corp managing director Johnny
Williams is joining UBS AG as vice chairman for the Americas,
according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
For related news, click on
SWISSCOM
Telecoms provider Swisscom posted a 153 percent rise in net
income for 2012, the jump from 2011 mainly attributable to the
previous year's 1.3 billion euro ($1.76 billion) writedown on
its Italian unit Fastweb.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea reports 2012 financials with a solid cash
position and significant milestones ahead
* Clariant announces early redemption of 300
million Swiss franc 3 pct convertible bond, to be repaid March
21.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to
-6 points in January from -17 points in October.
* Swiss National Bank currency reserves data for January due
at 0800 GMT