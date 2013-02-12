ZURICH Feb 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open broadly unchanged on Tuesday, while European markets were seen edging down as a lack of positive catalysts prompts investors to move to the sidelines.

Investors were also cautious after South Korea's defence ministry said North Korea conducted a nuclear test on Tuesday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 7,408 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valartis Group AG was reprimanded by SIX Exchange Regulation for several errors in its annual IFRS financial statements 2011.

* Sonova has appointed Chin-Hwee Lim to the position of vice president sales Asia Pacific.

* Bobst Group said it had strong sales in the second half of 2012, with a sales increase in Asia & Oceania.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening two 1.25 percent bonds, one maturing in 2024 and the other in 2037, in a tender.

* Swiss Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data due at 0815 GMT

* SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks at the Geneva Press Club at 10 GMT.

RESEARCH

* Zurich Insurance Group Ag : Berenberg Reinitiates with Hold rating; target price Sfr 270

* Barclays raises UBS target price to 19 Swiss francs from 18 francs; rating overweight.

* Barclays raises Credit Suisse target price to 27 Swiss francs from 23 francs; rating equal.

* Barclays raises Julius Baer target price to Sfr 39 francs from 36 francs; rating equal weight