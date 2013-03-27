ZURICH, March 27 Swiss stocks were set to trade higher at the open on Wednesday, in line with other European exchanges after positive U.S housing and durable goods data brought some respite to markets still fretting over the Cyprus bailout.

The Swiss blue chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 7,811 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss Bank said on Wednesday it will buy Morgan Stanley's wealth management businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which manage total assets of $13 billion, for an undisclosed price.

LIECHTENSTEIN

U.S. prosecutors are asking Liechtenstein to hand over data on foundations and other vehicles to better understand how wealthy Americans stowed untaxed funds in offshore accounts, according to Swiss media reports on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant aid has completed the early redemption of the 3 percent convertible bond 2009-2014 of 300 million Sfr.

* Temenos announced the issue of a 100 million Swiss francs bond together with the refinancing of its existing $350 million banking facilities, which were due to expire in February 2014.

* Schindler intends to issue an exchangeable bond convertible into ALSO shares.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank shares to trade ex-dividend from May 21.

* The SIX Swiss exchange said group profit rose by 46.5 percent to 320.1 million Swiss francs year on year, primarily reflecting the proceeds from the sale of the Eurex holding and higher financial income.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.26 in February from a revised 1.15 in January, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

* Swiss lead indicator KOF for March due at 0800 GMT.