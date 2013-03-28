ZURICH, March 28 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, in line with other European markets, worried about a potential run on Cyprus's banks.

The Swiss blue chip SMI was seen slipping 0.1 percent to 7,775 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SYNGENTA

Syngenta and Bayer, top producers of the pesticides blamed for a sharp fall in bee populations around the world, have proposed a plan to support bee health in a bid to forestall a European ban of their products.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re said on Thursday it has settled a dispute with Berkshire Hathaway over a life retrocession agreement concluded in 2010 and will receive a $610 million payment from the company of U.S. investor Warren Buffet.

NOVARTIS

U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved a new multiple sclerosis drug made by Biogen Idec Inc that is widely expected to become the No. 1 oral treatment for the disease, with annual sales topping $3 billion.

UBS

Fifteen major banks sued by the Federal Housing Finance Agency over risky housing debt urged a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to intervene, citing "gravely prejudicial" rulings by the trial judge coordinating the litigation.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut plans to issue $300 million in new equity as well as a $600 million bond to refinance a bridge loan used to fund its planned purchase of the Singaporean group Petra Foods's cocoa business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva completes 31.3 million Swiss franc fundraising.

* Cosmo reports record year in 2012: Revenues increase by 77.7 percent, net profit by 154.1 percent

ECONOMY

*The Swiss National Bank is due to publish balance of payments data for the fourth-quarter and 2012 at 0800 GMT.