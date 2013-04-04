ZURICH, April 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday after data showing weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector hiring in March raised concerns a key jobs report due later in the week would signal slowing U.S. growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 7,867 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche launches Elecsys Calcitonin, a new laboratory test for the diagnosis and lifelong monitoring of medullary thyroid cancer patients after thyroid surgery.

* SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG said its main shareholder has concluded an exclusive agreement with Renova about the possibility of Renova participating in the capital restructuring of the steelmaker.

* The Swiss competition authority (WEKO) has launched an investigation into the broadcast of Live Sport in Pay-TV. A preliminary investigation has yielded indications of a breach of antitrust by Swisscom and Cinetrade and its Pay-TV provider Teleclub, WEKO said.

* Bucher Industries said its Hydraulics division is creating a new production and engineering base in Brazil by acquiring Eco Sistemas near Porto Alegre.

* Aryzta AG announces an increase of 100 million Swiss francs to the Hybrid Instrument launched on 19 March 2013, bringing the new total outstanding amount to 400 million Swiss francs.

* EFG International nominates two new members for its Board of Directors; attorney-at-law Nico Burki and former Deutsche Bank banker Bernd-A. von Maltzan.

* SGS completes acquisition of Time Mining Group in South Africa.

* Zug Estates Group said net income rose 15.6 percent to 57.9 million Swiss francs. Excluding one-off and revaluation effects, income increased by 16.3 percent to 18.2 million francs.

* Peach Property Group AG posted 2012 net profit of 0.9 million francs compared to a net loss of 11.1 million francs a year earlier.

* New Venturetec AG said it expects a loss in the range of $2.5-$3 million for the first fiscal half of its fiscal year 2012/2013.

SNB

The Swiss National Bank publishes its annual report.