ZURICH, April 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Thursday, amid better-than-expected quarterly sales from heavyweight Roche and as Wall Street's record closing overnight and optimism about the Chinese economy underpinned Asian shares.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,792 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG stuck to its forecast for sales and profits to rise this year after growth in its mainstay cancer medicines helped it post solid first-quarter sales.

CREDIT SUISSE

A federal judge has narrowed a U.S. credit union regulator's lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG over the sale of $715.5 million of mortgage-backed securities to failed corporate credit unions.

NESTLE

The world's biggest food company holds its annual general meeting 1230 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer appointed Scot Smith as head of its pumps division, effective May 15.

* Mobilezone said is is aquiring Swiss-based TalkTalk Telecom GmbH, with roughly 20 million Swiss francs ($21.47 million) in annual sales, for an undisclosed price.

* Metall Zug said full-year net profit stood at 61.5 francs on an improved investment result, while gross sales of 856.4 million francs were virtually unchanged on the year.

* Zueblin said it posted a full-year net loss of 88 million francs after writing down 68 million francs on the remaining non-strategic portfolios in Germany and the Netherlands, which are held for disposal.

* Leclanche said shareholders approved the financial restructuring of the company providing for a capital reduction and subsequent capital increases.

* Valora said it completed a 120 million franc perpetual callable subordinated instrument, its first ever hybrid bond.

* Ascom said shareholders elected Cornelia Gehrig as a new member of the board and approved all other proposals including a 0.35 franc per share dividend.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9315 Swiss francs)