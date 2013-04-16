ZURICH, April 16 Swiss stocks are expected to fall on Tuesday, with sentiment hit by further sharp declines in major commodities such as gold and crude oil and the bombing at the Boston marathon finishing line.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.5 percent at 7,715 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

NESTLE

Swiss food giant Nestle will sell the Mexican baby food unit of Pfizer Inc, which it acquired under a deal to buy the U.S. pharmaceutical company's global baby food operations, Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday.

ACTELION

Europe's largest biotech company Actelion raised the possibility that it could return to profit growth sooner than expected, after its first quarter profit more than doubled and sales of its mainstay drug beat expectations.

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan's sales rose less than expected in the first quarter as demand in Europe and North America for its fine fragrances used in perfumes fell.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said first quarter slipped 1.3 percent to 987.6 million francs, and that it continues to expect moderate full-year growth in order intake.

* Feintool said it expects full-year sales of roughly 480 million francs an even operating margin on the year, after first-quarter sales rose 14 percent to 113 million francs, order intake rose 30 percent to 126 million francs, and order backlog more than 20 percent to 207 million francs.

* Sika said first-quarter sales slipped 0.2 percent to 1.043 billion Swiss francs, and expects construction projects held up by the wintry weather to be completed. Sika affirmed full-year growth targets of 4 to 6 percent.

* Louis Dreyfus said it will join up with CGG on GeofieLD Ship Management Services, a co-owned ship management joint venture to provide maritime ship management services for five of CGG's high-capacity 3D seismic vessels.

* Logitech said it will expand its remote control lineup with the Logitech Harmony Ultimate and the Logitech Harmony Smart Control, to enable closed-cabinet control and one-touch entertainment access to game consoles from your universal remote or smartphone.

* EMS Chemie said it completed the take of 50 percent of its Czech partner D PLAST in the joint venture D PLAST-EFTEC.

* Charles Voegele said its full-year net loss narrowed to 109 million francs, and that along with returning to profitable growth, its board is examining all strategic options that will enable the company to position itself successfully in a challenging competitive environment.

* Implenia said order backlog at its Norwegian unit rose 63.6 percent on the year at 1.4 billion Norwegian crown ($244.47 million), as the country boosts investment in maintenance and development of its infrastructure.

* Santhera said its full-year net loss widened to 31.448 million francs, and that a May 13 shareholder meeting will decide on the company's future direction after financial and operational restructuring measures were launched.

* Santhera said said a late-stage study of orally administered Catena in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy successfully passed a planned futility and safety analysis, and that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board informed the company that the study has a reasonable chance of achieving its primary endpoint for improving or delaying the loss of respiratory function in Duchenne patients not using corticosteroids and since no safety issues were detected, recommended that the study should continue as planned.

* ABB said subsidiary Ventyx was chosen by Germany's E.On to provide software solutions to underpin a new smart grid control center in Sweden.

* Nestle said said it launched 'Balance Your Plate' in the U.S., a new educational nutrition campaign aimed at a healthy, balanced diet.

* Coltene said shareholders approved the tax-optimized distribution of 1.80 Swiss francs per share out of reserves from previous capital contributions and the election of Roland Weiger as a board director for former CEO Jerry Sullivan, who stepped down as previously disclosed.

* Eastern Property said shareholders elected Olga Melnikova, Michael Cuthbert, Tomacz Dukala, Hans Messmer and Christodoulos Vassiliades to the board following the resignation of Philipp LeibundGut, Kay Reddy, Bernard Sucher and Kirill Rubinski, as well as approved the proposed increase of authorized capital to a maximum of 11,000,000 ordinary shares.

ECONOMY

* Swiss March producer, import data at 0715 GMT

* SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine speaks in Geneva at 1630 GMT

($1 = 5.7266 Norwegian krones)