ZURICH May 30 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, in line with other European bourses on uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 0.1 percent to 8,022 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq signs agreement to sell stake in Società Elettrica Sopracenerina SA (SES). It expects the sale to result in a cash inflow of 94 million Swiss francs ($97.8 million).

* Tornos said by the end of the subscription period on May 29, 4,375,578 of the overall 4,429,168 new registered shares offered in subscription have been taken up at the subscription and placement price of 7 francs per share.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, clearly outpacing a forecast for 0.2 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs)