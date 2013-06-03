ZURICH, June 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday as mixed Chinese data and concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its monetary stimulus programme weigh on sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.8 percent to 7,881 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS's French unit was put under formal investigation on Friday in Paris for alleged complicity in suspected illegal business practices in France, a judicial source said.

ROCHE

* Roche Holding AG's drug Avastin helped prolong the lives of women with advanced cervical cancer when added to chemotherapy in a late-stage clinical trial, likely paving the way to another major use for the multibillion-dollar medicine.

* The widely used Roche Holding AG cancer drug Avastin failed to prolong survival when added to chemo-radiation therapy for glioblastoma - a fast-growing type of brain tumor - according to data presented on Sunday.

* Merck KGaA's cancer drug Erbitux was shown to be more effective at prolonging the lives of bowel cancer patients than Roche's Avastin, Merck said.

* A Merck & Co drug designed to unmask tumor cells and mobilize the immune system into fighting cancer helped shrink tumors in 38 percent of patients with advanced melanoma in an early-stage study, U.S. researchers said on Sunday.

BANKS

The Swiss National Bank would not jump to the rescue of any banks that found themselves insolvent following fines to settle U.S. tax evasion probes, the central bank's chairman said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The legal merger of Geneva-based Merrill Lynch Bank (Suisse) S.A. and its branches in Zurich and Dubai into Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. was completed as planned on 31 May 2013.

* Strategic partnership of Julius Baer and Kairos commences as planned.

* A late-stage study showed Novartis' Afinitor significantly delays tumor growth in HER2 positive advanced breast cancer.

* Roche presented phase 1 data on its experimental hematology drug GDC-0199/ABT-199, also known as RG7601, in people with relapsed/refractory (chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

* Pargesa Holding SA confirms that Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), has reached an agreement with EXOR to acquire the 15.0 percent interest owned by EXOR in the capital of SGS SA .

* Addex said its Chief Executive Bharatt Chowira was stepping down with immediate effect as part of a restructuring of the company. Its co-founder and CFO Tim Dyer will run the day-to-day operations. The firm will also lay off 17 of its remaining 19 employees.

* Swisscom IT Services is acquiring Entris Operations from RBA Holding and Berner Kantonalbank and taking on all 220 employees.

* Von Roll Holding AG has acquired a 100 percent interest in the Italian company Albesiano Sisa vernici S.r.l., a specialist liquids/resin and varnish manufacturer.

* Duration of call option on the Romande Energie shares held by Alpiq extended until Jan. 31, 2014.

* Clariant says it has expanded its raw material base for the manufacture of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss franc still remains "highly valued", SNB chairman said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

* Swiss PMI data due at 0730 GMT