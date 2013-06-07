ZURICH, June 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday in line with other European markets, although trading was expected to be volatile ahead of closely-watched U.S. jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 7,650 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse may sell part of its private bank in Germany to improve profitability in Europe, a source close to the bank said on Thursday.

SWISS BANKS

A parliamentary committee will be briefed confidentially on Monday about some details of a contested deal that would let Swiss banks hand over client information to the U.S. authorities as part of a clamp down on tax evasion, a Swiss lawmaker said, which represents a government concession in order to win backing for the draft law.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BCV said it is not among a group of Swiss banks under formal investigation by U.S. authorities for aiding wealthy Americans evade taxes through offshore accounts, and that it has never acquired American clients in the U.S.

* Burkhalter said it raised 23.2 million Swiss francs ($24.82 million) after 99.6 percent of subscription rights in a capital increase were exercised.

* Schmolz + Bickenback said Chief Executive Johannes Nonn will step down as chairman of Deutsche Edelstahlwerke effective July 1 and be replaced by Martin Loewendick, another board member and head of sales.

* Schmolz + Bickenback's Board of Directors will propose a capital increase of 330 million Swiss francs to its annual general meeting on June 28, in order to pay back some existing loans and increase financial flexibility.

The board said it rejects the much larger capital increase of 434 million francs proposed by Schmolz+Bickenbach Beteiligungs GmbH, Düsseldorf.

* DKSH has optimised its management structure and says current head of technology Adrian Eberle is leaving the company.

* Interroll starts direct operations in Italy.

ECONOMY

RATINGS

* Zurich Insurance Group : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral; target price to 240 Swiss francs from 263 francs.

* Roche Holding AG : Liberium raises to buy; raises target price to 250 Swiss francs.

* Syngenta : JP Morgan raises target price to 381 Swiss francs from 375 francs; rating neutral.

* Clariant : JP Morgan raises target price to 14.50 Swiss francs from 12 francs; rating neutral.

* Novartis : Jeffeirs cuts target price to 81 Swiss francs from 88 francs; rating buy.

($1 = 0.9349 Swiss francs)