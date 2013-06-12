ZURICH, June 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS BANKS

Switzerland's upper house of parliament is set to vote on a bill that would let Swiss banks disclose data to U.S. prosecutors to help settle a clampdown on tax evasion.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Metall Zug Group announced the purchase of the assets in Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. by the Schleuniger Group (Wire Processing business unit).

* Orascom Development Holding AG said it appointed a new Country CEO of Oman and Head of Destination Management Egypt.

*Georg Fischer said its GF Automotive division received an order for over 400 million Swiss francs from Audi.