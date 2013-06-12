ZURICH, June 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets down on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.4 percent at 7,632 points, according to the SMI future.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS BANKS

Switzerland's upper house of parliament is set to vote on a bill that would let Swiss banks disclose data to U.S. prosecutors to help settle a clampdown on tax evasion.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Metall Zug Group announced the purchase of the assets in Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. by the Schleuniger Group (Wire Processing business unit).

* Orascom Development Holding AG said it appointed a new Country CEO of Oman and Head of Destination Management Egypt.

*Georg Fischer said its GF Automotive division received an order for over 400 million Swiss francs from Audi.