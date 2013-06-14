ZURICH, June 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday after strong gains on Wall Street overnight helped lift Asian shares off multi-month lows, but investors remain anxious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.7 percent higher at 7679 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

Nestle said it will appoint Swiss scientist Stefan Catsicas as its new technology chief, as the world's biggest food group expands in health and nutrition.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate maker said on Thursday that its majority shareholder will buy half of a new share issue that will help to finance its $950 million acquisition of Singapore group Petra Foods' cocoa business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut successfully prices $400 million 5.5 percent senior notes due 2023

* Newron said results from a Phase I/II safety and efficacy study with sNN0031, a recombinant human platelet-derived growth factor BB, in Parkinson's disease, will be presented at conference devoted to the disease and movement disorders in Sydney this month.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. health regulator agrees the design and planned analysis of a phase III trial for Methylene Blue MMX proposed by the company adequately addresses the objectives needed to support a regulatory submission for the treatment to be authorized.

* Implenia said it is a founding member of the Sustainable Construction Network in Switzerland, which promotes sustainable construction of buildings, civil engineering and infrastructure.