ZURICH, June 19 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall
Street and in Japan as investors seek clarity on the Federal
Reserve's next policy steps.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher
at 7,704 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Newron Pharmaceuticals and partner Zambon S.p.A
said a Safinamide Phase III study showed Safinamide
significantly improves responder rates in fluctuating
Parkinson's disease (PD) patients as add-on to levodopa.
* Newron's sNN0031 shows good safety and initial
efficacy in Phase I/II study in Parkinson's disease.
* Sonova shareholders approved all motions of the
board of directors.
* Baloise Group said it increased its shareholding
in Nationale Suisse by 0.05 percent to 10.02 percent.
ECONOMY
* Swiss ZEW due at 0900 GMT