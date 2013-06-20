ZURICH, June 20 Swiss stocks were seen falling on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin winding down its stimulus measures later this year.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.9 percent weaker at 7,664 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. Luxury goods stocks Richemont and Swatch were both seen down 1.1 percent after data showed a drop in May watch exports, according to traders.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BANKS

The Swiss National Bank welcomed measures by Credit Suisse and UBS to bolster their capital, but said leverage ratios still lag international rivals.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Swiss exports fell in May, with watches, pharmaceuticals and chemicals seeing a particularly sharp decline, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday. Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 5.2 percent in May to 17.434 billion Swiss francs.

* SNB Monetary policy assessment 0730 GMT