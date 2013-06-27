ZURICH, June 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Thursday as concern about an end to U.S. monetary
stimulus eased.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent
to 7,591 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ST GALLER KANTONALBANK
St Galler Kantonalbank, a Swiss regional bank, is selling parts
of Hyposwiss Private Bank and integrating the rest, saying it
wants to strengthen its core business and reduce business risks.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Carlo Gavazzi reports robust financial result in
2012/13
* Kuehne & Nagel said clothing shop C&A extended
its partnership with the logistics firm, which will continue to
handle retail logistics, including quality inspections as well
as intercontinental seafreight and airfreight services.
ECONOMY