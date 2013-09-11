UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ZURICH, Sept 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Wednesday as fading worries about a U.S. military strike on Syria and recent positive economic data from China support risk sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening a touch higher at 8,041 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche Diagnostics International and Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL) of Luxembourg signed a collaboration agreement to promote their next-generation sequencing, genotyping and drug resistance products.
* Holcim says U.S.-based asset manager Harris Associates L.P. now owns 5.11 pct of voting rights and registered share capital of the cement maker.
* Actelion is initiating Phase III clinical development of the novel antibiotic cadazolid in patients suffering from Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea.
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank says ratings agency Standard & Poor's confirms its AA+ rating on the bank. The standalone rating, without an implied government guarantee, is AA-
* Schaffner confirms sales growth for fiscal 2012/13.
* SHL Telemedicine announces election of Board Members at AGM.
ECONOMY
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
