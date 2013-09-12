ZURICH, Sept 12 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly higher on Thursday, tracking European shares on
expectations euro zone industrial data will show the region's
economic recovery is on track.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher at 8,060 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
RICHEMONT
Luxury goods group Richemont said five-month sales
rose 9 percent, just shy of estimates in a Reuters poll amid
weak demand for its high-end watches in mainland China.