ZURICH, Sept 13 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Friday, broadly in line with European
markets seen opening flat as investors take a breather after two
weeks of solid gains in anticipation of a tightening in the flow
of cheap U.S. money next week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Roche's drug Perjeta, currently approved to treat metastatic
breast cancer, should also be approved to help shrink tumors
prior to surgery, an advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Thursday.
SWISS BANKS
The United States remains attractive for Swiss private
banking as the number of wealthy clients outweighs any problems
linked to a long-running battle over banking secrecy laws, the
head of Swiss bank Vontobel said on Thursday.
* Swiss PPI due at 0715 GMT.