ZURICH, Sept 13 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, broadly in line with European markets seen opening flat as investors take a breather after two weeks of solid gains in anticipation of a tightening in the flow of cheap U.S. money next week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Roche's drug Perjeta, currently approved to treat metastatic breast cancer, should also be approved to help shrink tumors prior to surgery, an advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.

SWISS BANKS

The United States remains attractive for Swiss private banking as the number of wealthy clients outweighs any problems linked to a long-running battle over banking secrecy laws, the head of Swiss bank Vontobel said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Swiss PPI due at 0715 GMT.