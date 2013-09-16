ZURICH, Sept 16 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, in line with other European bourses where index futures point to healthy gains at the open.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8,089 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday it nominated Deutsche Lufthansa LHAG.DE Chief Executive Christoph Franz to succeed Franz Humer as chairman of its board of directors.

BANKS

More still needs to be done to let global banks be wound down without harming the wider economy, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse wants to sell the private clients business of its German unit Credit Suisse Deutschland AG, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.

* Israeli holding company Koor Industries has sold another 5.5 million shares in Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 157.47 million Swiss francs ($169 million), the company said on Sunday.

GEBERIT

Three peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker, Grohe, including Geberit, submitted final offers for the private-equity owned company by a Friday midnight deadline, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Emmi said it was making some adjustments to its organisational structure and defined the strategic thrusts for the period up to 2020.

* Venetos Holding, a subsidiary of Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg's investment vehicle Renova, said it controlled 40.68 percent of Swiss steelmaker Schmolz + Bickenbach after the expiry of its tender offer for the company.

* Basilea said Swissmedic accepted for review its ceftobiprole marketing authorization application for the treatment of pneumonia.

* Forbo said it is revoking a suspension of its approved share buyback after concluding the sale of a maximum of 2.5 percent of treasury shares and increasing its distributable, withholding tax free capital contribution reserves.

* Kaba said its net profit fell to 85.5 million Swiss francs in the financial year ended June 30.

* Dufry said it was starting duty free operations in Taiwan.

ECONOMY

* SNB weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT

