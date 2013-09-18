ZURICH, Sept 18 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly firmer on Wednesday, in line with other European
bourses on market expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would
launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus measures later in
the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent
higher at 8,029 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova said it expects sales growth of 6-8
percent and growth in earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation of 9-13 percent in local currencies for FY 2013-14.
* Swisscom said the Neue Zuercher Zeitung was in
possession of four data tapes that apparently originated from
Swisscom's data centres and contain internal information.
Swisscom said it could not be ruled out that customer
information is stored on the tapes.
* Transocean announced a settlement resolving two
civil cases arising from the November 2011 and March 2012 events
in Frade Field, Brazil.
* Oerlikon said its Drive Systems Segment is
building a third Indian plant in Sanand in the Indian state of
Gujarat, a hub for the automotive industry.
* Leonteq said it had given up its diversified bond
portfolio.
ECONOMY
* Swiss ZEW due at 0900 GMT.