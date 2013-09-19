ZURICH, Sept 19 Swiss stocks are expected to open higher on Thursday, mirroring a surge in global equity markets after the U.S. Federal Reseruve surprised markets by deciding not to taper its bond-buying programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.9 percent to 8,123 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SULZER

Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has launched the sale of its Metco unit which it hopes could fetch about 800 million Swiss francs ($864.44 million), two people familiar with the process said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said it had concluded the acquisition of Ceptaris Therapeutics, Inc. after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Valchlor gel.

* Adecco said Chief Human Resources Officer Christian Vasino will leave the company on Dec. 31, 2013.

* Cicor said HR Finance & Participations SA holds 10.29 percent of the company via 296,000 shares.

* ADB said Executive Vice President for Group Strategy and Technology Jas Saini is stepping down from the executive committee and will be leaving the company at the end of 2013.

ECONOMY

* The SECO raised its forecast for growth in 2013 to 1.8 percent from the 1.4 percent predicted in June and also lifted its outlook for 2014 to 2.3 percent compared to 2.1 percent previously.

* Exports from Switzerland slipped by a real 4.6 percent in August to 14.652 billion Swiss francs ($15.83 billion).

* Swiss National Bank quarterly monetary policy assessment at 0730 GMT