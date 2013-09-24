ZURICH, Sept. 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open steady on Tuesday as investors stay on the sidelines amid a
dearth of major economic news.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged at 8,057 points,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
A U.S. regulator filed lawsuits against Morgan Stanley and
eight other banks, including Credit Suisse and UBS, over the
sale of nearly $2.4 billion in mortgage-backed securities to two
credit unions that later failed, according to a filing.
Separately, a U.S. credit union regulator on Wednesday sued
13 banks, including the two big Swiss banks over alleged
manipulation of LIBOR, claiming credit unions lost millions of
dollars in interest income as a result of rate-rigging.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse's wealth management business plans
to pull out or partially withdraw from some 50 countries by the
end of the year, a Swiss daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.
SCHINDLER
Swiss elevators and escalators firm Schindler is promoting
company veteran Silvio Napoli to be its new chief executive,
replacing Juergen Tinggren who will move to the firm's board
after little more than two years at the helm.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Burckhardt Compression expects its sales for
fiscal year 2013 to be nearly 20% higher than in the previous
fiscal year while the order intake is likely to exceed the
sales.
* Evolva's antibiotic G C-072 (EV-035 series) has
been selected for contract negotiations for preclinical funding
by US Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
ECONOMY