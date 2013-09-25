BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves serenity pharmaceutical's Noctiva(tm)
ZURICH, Sept. 25 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, with concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown prompting investors across Europe to trade cautiously and avoid strong bets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.2 percent lower at 8,032 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swissquote said it was acquiring MIG Bank for an undisclosed price, with the goal of merging with the Switzerland-based forex broker.
* Novartis said it would present new data at a congress in Denmark showing treatment of multiple sclerosis with Gilenya reduces brain volume loss and relapse rates.
* Von Roll Holding AG said it had appointed Bernhard Fritsche as division manager composites and new member of the executive board of Von Roll, effective April 1, 2014.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.32 points in August from 1.41 points in July, the Swiss bank's economists said.
