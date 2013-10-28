UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, following a rebound in Asia after strong results from the likes of Microsoft pushed Wall Street to another record closing high.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 8,273 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
LOUIS DREYFUS
Trading giant Louis Dreyfus Commodities expects revenue to increase to roughly $60 billion this year, its controlling shareholder, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.