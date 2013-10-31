ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen pulling back from five-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened expectations for continued monetary stimulus into 2014.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BANKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives want to revive a bilateral tax agreement with Switzerland in coalition talks with the Social Democrats, who blocked the proposed tax deal in the upper house last year.

ROCHE

An experimental drug that mimics the effects of two naturally occurring hormones appears to work significantly better than existing single-hormone medicines against diabetes and obesity, scientists said on Wednesday.

GEBERIT

The maker of sanitary equipment said sales grew 4.7 percent to 1.766 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year and net profit rose 11.5 percent to 360.7 million francs.

STRAUMANN

The world's largest maker of dental implants said third-quarter sales slipped 1 percent dragged down by a weaker Japanese yen.

LONZA

Specialty chemicals and life science group Lonza said its restructuring plan was fully on track as it confirmed its full year guidance on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mikron Holding said it expected significantly lower 2013 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) than in 2012 while order intake and sales were meeting expectations.

* Valora said it successfully completed a refinancing transaction, further improving its balance-sheet and debt maturity profile.

* Sulzer appoints Oliver Bailer as new division president sulzer Chemtech.

* Valiant Holding said Markus Gygax would take over as CEO on November 18.

* Clariant said it was opening a new innovation centre in Frankfurt.

* Cytos Biotechnology published third-quarter results.

* Aryzta AG has this morning issued to its shareholders the invitation and agenda for its forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on December 10 in Zurich, Switzerland.

* Orior said Urs Aebi, member of the management board of Orior Group, is stepping down from his position as head of the Le Patron Competence Centre at the end of 2013.

* Credit Suisse published its third-quarter financial report.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank said it recorded a consolidated loss of 6.4 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of 2013.

* The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank said their existing temporary bilateral liquidity swap arrangements are being converted to standing arrangements.